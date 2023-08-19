Brazil to restore trade, political ties with Cuba, says Lula aide

Brazil intends to restore trade and political ties with Cuba, a top foreign policy aide to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday after meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana.

Relations between Brazil and Cuba, which were strong when Lula's leftist Workers Party governed Brazil between 2003 and 2016, deteriorated under far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro.

In 2019, the first year of the Bolsonaro administration, Brazil for the first time voted against an annual United Nations resolution condemning and calling for an end to the US economic embargo on Communist-ruled Cuba.

But with Lula back in office since January to serve his third non-consecutive term, Latin America's largest economy has been looking to once again strengthen its ties with the Caribbean island nation.