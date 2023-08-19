The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Brazil to restore trade, political ties with Cuba, says Lula aide

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 19, 2023 03:21

Brazil intends to restore trade and political ties with Cuba, a top foreign policy aide to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday after meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana.

Relations between Brazil and Cuba, which were strong when Lula's leftist Workers Party governed Brazil between 2003 and 2016, deteriorated under far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro.

In 2019, the first year of the Bolsonaro administration, Brazil for the first time voted against an annual United Nations resolution condemning and calling for an end to the US economic embargo on Communist-ruled Cuba.

But with Lula back in office since January to serve his third non-consecutive term, Latin America's largest economy has been looking to once again strengthen its ties with the Caribbean island nation.

Russia labels former Putin adviser 'foreign agent'
By REUTERS
08/19/2023 04:06 AM
Biden authorizes additional disaster assistance for Hawaii
By REUTERS
08/19/2023 12:30 AM
Iran's FM says Saudi crown prince accepted invitation
By REUTERS
08/18/2023 10:30 PM
One dead after Russia shells village near Ukrainian Kherson
By REUTERS
08/18/2023 10:27 PM
US, Japan and S. Korea condemn China's 'dangerous actions'
By REUTERS
08/18/2023 09:14 PM
Girl dies after falling from a height in Shuafat in east Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2023 08:15 PM
One dead, one wounded by gunfire in Kafr Kara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2023 08:13 PM
Trump plans to skip Republican debate for interview with Carlson
By REUTERS
08/18/2023 08:11 PM
Three injured in a car accident on Ayalon highway
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2023 07:43 PM
Israeli thief dies trying to break into Haifa home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2023 07:30 PM
James Buckley, former conservative US senator, dies at 100
By REUTERS
08/18/2023 07:29 PM
Gov't demands High Court postpone reasonableness clause hearing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2023 06:26 PM
North Korea scrambled jets after US spy aircraft approached - KCNA
By REUTERS
08/18/2023 04:23 PM
IDF to demolish home of Kedumim attack terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2023 01:11 PM
Health insurance for Ukraine refugees in Israel to be extended
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/18/2023 11:50 AM
