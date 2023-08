Danny Awka, who spent 4.5 years in a Turkish prison for smuggling Khat, will land in Israel Saturday evening.

Awka was arrested in 2019 with 34 kg of khat, which is considered an illegal drug in Turkey. The drug is legal in Israel in its natural form.

He was accused of drug trafficking and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Awka, who claimed he was taken advantage of by criminals, was released with the help of an American Jewish organization.