The Israel Prison Service (IPS) reported disturbances among inmates at the Rimonim and Eshel prisons on Sunday morning, requiring IPS special forces to disperse the prisoners.

Wardens and IPS security forces entered the fray and physically removed certain prisoners while using an aerosol to disperse others.

"The Israel Prison Service will not tolerate disturbances of order and discipline in our facilities," the IPS wrote in an official statement.