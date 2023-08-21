The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

China sees Iran-Saudi Arabia relations improving - foreign ministry

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 21, 2023 03:01

After China's dialog with Iran and Saudi Arabia, both countries have continued to take steps to improve relations, leading to the formation of a "wave of reconciliation" in the Middle East, China's foreign minister said on Monday.

China "appreciates the correct decision made by the Iranian side," Minister Wang Yi said in a statement on Monday, adding that China will continue to support Middle East countries to explore development in line with their own national conditions.

Wang also said that only by restoring the integrity and effective implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action can the Iranian nuclear issue be fundamentally resolved.

China investigates citizen accused of spying for the CIA
By REUTERS
08/21/2023 02:28 AM
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Southern California
By REUTERS
08/21/2023 01:05 AM
North Korea's Kim inspects cruise missile test aboard warship
By REUTERS
08/21/2023 12:36 AM
Driver who gave Tel Aviv terrorist a ride indicted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/20/2023 09:05 PM
Denmark will donate 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine - Danish PM
By REUTERS
08/20/2023 07:59 PM
Iran summons Swedish and Danish charges d'affaires over desecrations
By REUTERS
08/20/2023 06:15 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky visits Denmark on Sunday -Danish PM's office
By REUTERS
08/20/2023 05:30 PM
Israeli citizen reportedly arrested after fighting with local in Sinai
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/20/2023 05:10 PM
Two Israeli prisons report disturbances among inmates- IPS
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/20/2023 11:33 AM
Russia jams a Ukrainian drone in Moscow region - defense ministry
By REUTERS
08/20/2023 08:05 AM
Militants kill 11 laborers in attack in northwestern Pakistan
By REUTERS
08/20/2023 07:10 AM
Drone crashes into railway station in Russia's Kursk, five injured
By REUTERS
08/20/2023 06:22 AM
Taiwan says 25 Chinese military planes crossed Taiwan Strait median line
By REUTERS
08/20/2023 04:09 AM
US urges China to cease military pressure against Taiwan
By REUTERS
08/19/2023 11:41 PM
Shots fired at Jerusalem checkpoint - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/19/2023 09:26 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by