The Israel Bar Association ethics committee is opening an investigation into lawyer Eliad Shraga for collecting excessive fees to the tune of NIS 1.5 million, Walla reported Monday.

Shraga, who heads the NGO the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, was accused of collecting these fees by charging a woman he represented when handling the estate of her brother, a disabled IDF soldier, as revealed in a report by Channel 12.

This is a developing story.