IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi received on Tuesday morning the results of an investigation into the death of an IDF soldier during the operation in Jenin, with the probe confirming he was killed by friendly fire.

St.-Sgt. David Yehuda Yitzhak, 23, was killed during clashes in the Jenin refugee camp on July 5. According to the IDF, he was killed during the withdrawal from Jenin.