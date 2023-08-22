The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Turkish foreign minister to visit Ukraine on Friday - state news agency

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 22, 2023 14:15

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Ukraine on Friday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources quoted by the state news agency Anadolu.

Turkish officials have repeatedly expressed interest in a mediation role between Russia and Ukraine to re-initiate the Black Sea grain deal.

Russia has blockaded Ukrainian ports since it invaded its neighbor in February 2022, and threatened to treat all vessels as potential military targets after pulling out of a UN-backed safe-passage deal for Black Sea grain exports last month.

The visit would come a week after Ukraine announced a "humanitarian corridor" in the Black Sea to release cargo ships that have been trapped in its ports after the termination of the main deal.

Russia destroys US-made vessel near Black Sea's Snake Island
By REUTERS
08/22/2023 01:23 PM
Algeria refuses French request to fly over airspace for Niger operation
By REUTERS
08/22/2023 12:16 PM
Children stranded in chair lift 900 feet above ground in Pakistan
By REUTERS
08/22/2023 10:45 AM
French child caught in crossfire between drug traffickers in France
By REUTERS
08/22/2023 10:34 AM
IDF probe: Israeli soldier killed in Jenin operation from friendly fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/22/2023 10:31 AM
Egypt announces new oil discovery in western Gulf of Suez
By REUTERS
08/22/2023 09:36 AM
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clash
By REUTERS
08/22/2023 09:11 AM
Moscow closes air space after Ukrainian drone attacks
By REUTERS
08/22/2023 03:18 AM
North Korea announces it will launch satellite into Yellow Sea
By REUTERS
08/22/2023 12:23 AM
Russia military says it downed two Ukrainian drones near Crimea
By REUTERS
08/22/2023 12:19 AM
Israel freezes budget for Hebrew studies in the Arab sector - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2023 09:57 PM
Personal information leaked from dating apps in Israel - cyber array
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2023 08:52 PM
Netanyahu says recent attacks on Israelis are backed by Iran
By REUTERS
08/21/2023 07:49 PM
Hundreds of Gazan Palestinians throw stones, explosives at fence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2023 06:51 PM
Legal NGO head to be probed for charging NIS 1.5m. in excessive fees
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/21/2023 05:55 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by