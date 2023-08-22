An Israeli driver was slightly injured after he was attacked in the West Bank village of Haja on Tuesday, Walla reported.

Upon entering the village in order to refuel his car, the 51-year-old driver was assaulted by local residents who hurled a brick at his vehicle. The brick smashed through the window and struck the driver on the head. He consequently needed medical attention.

The Israeli man subsequently received said medical treatment on the scene from military medics who then evacuated him to Petah Tikva's Hospital Belinson.