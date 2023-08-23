The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
IDF maps homes of Hebron terrorists ahead of demolition

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 23, 2023 08:00

Israeli security forces on Tuesday night mapped out the homes of the two Palestinian terrorists who murdered preschool teacher Batsheva Nigri in front of her daughter on Route 60 in Monday's terror attack, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The mapping was preparation for the eventual demolition of the homes.

During their activities, local residents hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails, and shot fireworks at the Israeli personnel. The IDF suffered no casualties.

