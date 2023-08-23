The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israeli contracts rare bacteria while in Nigeria

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 23, 2023 16:49

An Israeli who contracted a rare bacteria in Nigeria was being treated at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, the hospital said on Thursday.

The bacteria, Burkholderia pseudomallei, is found in contaminated water and soil. The patient arrived at the hospital at the beginning of the week, suffering from a high fever and a dry cough. While in Nigeria, the man had been diagnosed with malaria by a local doctor, and while his condition initially improved, it later deteriorated.

After returning to Israel, he arrived at the hospital and was diagnosed with melioidosis, also known as Whitmore's disease.

Owner and operator of stranded Pakistan chairlift arrested
By REUTERS
08/23/2023 05:01 PM
Russian fighter intercepts Norwegian plane over Barents Sea
By REUTERS
08/23/2023 04:11 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky vows to end Russian occupation of Crimea
By REUTERS
08/23/2023 03:36 PM
60-year-old woman seriously injured after bus brakes suddenly
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2023 03:15 PM
Assailant shoots at shepherd in the West Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2023 01:34 PM
Russia destroys 13,000 tons of grain at Ukrainian Danube river port
By REUTERS
08/23/2023 08:35 AM
Police investigate overnight explosion in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2023 08:19 AM
IDF maps homes of Hebron terrorists ahead of demolition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2023 08:00 AM
Man stabbed, killed in Israel's south
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2023 05:54 AM
Russia says military downed three drones that tried to attack Moscow
By REUTERS
08/23/2023 03:40 AM
Explosion, smoke reported in Moscow business district
By REUTERS
08/23/2023 03:27 AM
Moscow airports suspend flights after Ukrainian drone attacks
By REUTERS
08/23/2023 03:09 AM
Russia says it hit Tahrir al-Sham control post near Syria's Idlib
By REUTERS
08/22/2023 11:17 PM
US welcomes release of activist Douma in call with Egypt foreign minister
By REUTERS
08/22/2023 11:02 PM
Russia scrambles jets to force reconnaissance drones off Crimea
By REUTERS
08/22/2023 11:00 PM
