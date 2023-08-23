Israeli contracts rare bacteria while in Nigeria

An Israeli who contracted a rare bacteria in Nigeria was being treated at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, the hospital said on Thursday.

The bacteria, Burkholderia pseudomallei, is found in contaminated water and soil. The patient arrived at the hospital at the beginning of the week, suffering from a high fever and a dry cough. While in Nigeria, the man had been diagnosed with malaria by a local doctor, and while his condition initially improved, it later deteriorated.

After returning to Israel, he arrived at the hospital and was diagnosed with melioidosis, also known as Whitmore's disease.