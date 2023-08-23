The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israeli killed in parachuting accident in Swiss Alps

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 23, 2023 21:50

An Israeli was killed in a parachuting accident in the Swiss Alps on Wednesday, according to a report by Maariv

North Korea appears to fire missile - Japan emergency alert system
By REUTERS
08/23/2023 10:04 PM
Islamic state claims responsibility for blast in Afghanistan's Kabul
By REUTERS
08/23/2023 09:49 PM
IDF arrests Gazan who attempted to cross border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2023 09:08 PM
Two soldiers killed in air force helicopter crash in Lebanon
By REUTERS
08/23/2023 09:06 PM
Ukraine forces raise national flag in Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region
By REUTERS
08/23/2023 07:53 PM
Pakistan anti-terrorism court OKs arrest of ex-PM Imran Khan
By REUTERS
08/23/2023 06:43 PM
IDF set to demolish homes of Eli, Dee family attack terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2023 06:41 PM
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina
By REUTERS
08/23/2023 05:46 PM
Owner and operator of stranded Pakistan chairlift arrested
By REUTERS
08/23/2023 05:01 PM
Israeli contracts rare bacteria while in Nigeria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2023 04:49 PM
Russian fighter intercepts Norwegian plane over Barents Sea
By REUTERS
08/23/2023 04:11 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky vows to end Russian occupation of Crimea
By REUTERS
08/23/2023 03:36 PM
60-year-old woman seriously injured after bus brakes suddenly
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2023 03:15 PM
Assailant shoots at shepherd in the West Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2023 01:34 PM
Russia destroys 13,000 tons of grain at Ukrainian Danube river port
By REUTERS
08/23/2023 08:35 AM
