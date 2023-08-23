Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement Wednesday night calling for protests across Israel not to turn violent after a police officer was stabbed by a protester in Tel Aviv during a protest earlier on Wednesday.

"Demonstrations are a sacred right in a democratic country, but we will not accept and will not put any kind of violence on the agenda," the Prime Minister said.

"Stabbing a police officer is crossing a red line, I wish (the victim) a speedy recovery," declared Netanyahu.

"I call on all citizens of Israel to respect the law and the members of the security forces," Netanyahu concluded.