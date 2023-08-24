Seven wounded in Russian airstrike on Ukraine's Dnipro

Seven people were wounded early on Thursday in a Russian missile strike on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, authorities said.

Six of the victims were hospitalized with moderate wounds, regional Governor Serhiy Lysak reported, and some transport infrastructure was damaged.

About a dozen other buildings including a bank, a hotel and an administrative building were damaged, he said, adding that details were being checked.

Russia has regularly carried out strikes on Ukrainian centers far from the front line as part of its 18-month-old invasion.

Seven people were killed and more than 100 wounded last week when Russia struck a central square in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.