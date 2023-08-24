The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Seven wounded in Russian airstrike on Ukraine's Dnipro

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 24, 2023 08:41

Seven people were wounded early on Thursday in a Russian missile strike on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, authorities said.

Six of the victims were hospitalized with moderate wounds, regional Governor Serhiy Lysak reported, and some transport infrastructure was damaged.

About a dozen other buildings including a bank, a hotel and an administrative building were damaged, he said, adding that details were being checked.

Russia has regularly carried out strikes on Ukrainian centers far from the front line as part of its 18-month-old invasion.

Seven people were killed and more than 100 wounded last week when Russia struck a central square in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.

Multiple injuries reported in avalanche next to Dead Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/24/2023 09:32 AM
BRICS set to invite Saudi Arabia to join alliance - report
By REUTERS
08/24/2023 09:23 AM
Massive landslide in India's Himachal Pradesh, several feared trapped
By REUTERS
08/24/2023 08:29 AM
Moon rover exits India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft
By REUTERS
08/24/2023 06:04 AM
Russia says it downed three Ukrainian drones over Russian regions
By REUTERS
08/24/2023 05:56 AM
South Korea trying to salvage N.Korea space launch vehicle
By REUTERS
08/24/2023 04:47 AM
US: N. Korean attempted satellite launch violates UN resolutions
By REUTERS
08/24/2023 02:15 AM
Netanyahu condemns violence in protests after police stabbing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2023 11:20 PM
North Korea fired one space rocket from Dongchang-ri site
By REUTERS
08/23/2023 11:00 PM
North Korea appears to fire missile - Japan emergency alert system
By REUTERS
08/23/2023 10:04 PM
Israeli killed in parachuting accident in Swiss Alps
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2023 09:50 PM
Islamic state claims responsibility for blast in Afghanistan's Kabul
By REUTERS
08/23/2023 09:49 PM
IDF arrests Gazan who attempted to cross border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/23/2023 09:08 PM
Two soldiers killed in air force helicopter crash in Lebanon
By REUTERS
08/23/2023 09:06 PM
