Prosecutors seek harsher sentencing for Sheikh Jarrah arsonists

The State Attorney's Office is appealing a Jerusalem District Court sentence for two Sheikh Jarrah arsonists, seeking a harsher punishment for the convicted terrorists, the Honenu organization said on Thursday.

The two men threw Molotov cocktails at the home of Tal Yoshubiev and his family in February 2022, immolating the residence. The Yoshubiev family, which includes two children, had been spending the shabbat elsewhere and were unharmed.

The two arsonists were sentenced to four and five years in prison. Honenu Attorney Haim Bleicher welcomed the decision.

"Striving for a stricter punishment will deter terrorism and prevent it from increasing," said Bleicher.