A 48-year-old woman was killed on Friday morning on Sharet Street in Tirat HaCarmel after a driver ran her over and fled the scene, Israeli media reported.

The driver of the car abandoned their vehicle while the now-deceased woman was trapped under it.

MDA received a phone call to attend to the woman at 4:37 a.m., according to Ynet, however the woman was pronounced dead shortly after the first responders arrived.

The driver was located by police and brought in for questioning.