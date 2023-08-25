Israeli goalkeeper Daniel Peretz signs for German giants Bayern Munich

German soccer giants Bayern Munich officially announced the signing of young Israeli goalkeeper Daniel Peretz on a five-year deal from Maccabi Tel Aviv, it was announced Friday evening.
The 23-year-old made his big move following an agreement of a €5 million deal with the Israeli team.
Dreesen: "With Daniel Peretz, we’re very well equipped in our goalkeeping team in terms of prospects – both for this season and the future."More reaction ➡️ https://t.co/Jlb5z6W0di#ServusDaniel #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/5JuGOacN8U— FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) August 25, 2023