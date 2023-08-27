The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Russia confirms Wagner mercenary chief Prigozhin died in plane crash

Days after he had been presumed dead, Russia finally confirmed the Wagner leader's demise.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 27, 2023 13:45

Updated: AUGUST 27, 2023 14:07
A view shows a portrait of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin at a makeshift memorial in Moscow, Russia August 24, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
A view shows a portrait of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin at a makeshift memorial in Moscow, Russia August 24, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

Russian investigators said on Sunday that genetic tests had confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the Wagner mercenary group, was among the 10 people killed in a plane crash last Wednesday.

Russia's aviation agency had previously published the names of all 10 people on board the private jet that crashed in the Tver region northwest of Moscow. They included Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin, his right-hand man who helped found the Wagner group.

"As part of the investigation of the plane crash in the Tver region, molecular-genetic examinations have been completed," Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement on its site on the Telegram messaging app.

"According to their results, the identities of all 10 dead were established. They correspond to the list stated in the flight sheet," it said.

The private jet crashed two months to the day after Prigozhin led an abortive mutiny against Russia's army top brass.

Emergency specialists carry a body bag near wreckages of the private jet linked to Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin at the crash site in the Tver region, Russia, August 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MARINA LYSTSEVA)Emergency specialists carry a body bag near wreckages of the private jet linked to Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin at the crash site in the Tver region, Russia, August 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MARINA LYSTSEVA)

President Vladimir Putin described that mutiny as a treacherous "stab in the back," but later met with Prigozhin in the Kremlin. He sent his condolences on Thursday to the families of those the aviation agency said had died in the crash.



