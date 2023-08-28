The head of the Shin Bet Ronan Bar met with the heads of Arab authorities against the background of the fear of the interference of criminal organizations in the municipal elections. Bar asked to establish a communication channel with the heads of the authorities and promised that they would work to prevent the involvement of criminal organizations in the local authority elections.

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir boycotted the meeting, which lasted more than five hours and was also attended by Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Interior Minister Moshe Arbel and the CEO of his office Ronan Peretz.