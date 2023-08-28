The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Two killed in Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Poltava region

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 28, 2023 09:03

Two people were killed in an overnight Russian missile attack on Ukraine's central Poltava region, Governor Dmytro Lunin said on Monday.

"As a result of the hostile attack, two people were killed, two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, and the whereabouts of two more people are currently unknown," Lunin said on the Telegram messaging app.

Lunin said the attack was on an industrial facility. He did not provide further details.

The Ukrainian military has said Russia launched four missiles from the Black Sea overnight, two of which were shot down.

The military reported that Kryvyi Rih region was also hit by missiles in a separate attack. Local authorities said several private houses were damaged, but they did not report casualties.

