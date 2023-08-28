The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
State appeals sentence for man who raped stepdaughter with prostitute

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: AUGUST 28, 2023 16:18

After a stepfather received nine years in prison and NIS 60,000 fine for raping his stepdaughter with the help of a transgender prostitute in 2022, the State Attorney's Office filed on Sunday an appeal to the Supreme Court for a harsher sentence.

The state argued that in light of the extreme crimes against a minor, the Tel Aviv District Court's decision was too light of a punishment.

In April 2022, the Tel Aviv resident took his 14-year-old stepdaughter to visit a transwoman prostitute for paid sexual services. The two plied the girl with drugs and alcohol, and for over for hour four hours committed sexual acts on the minor and on each other in front of the minor.

"The prosecution believes that the sentence imposed on the accused does not give sufficient expression to the fact that in order to satisfy his sexual whims, the accused chose to expose the complainant to one of the most extreme events imaginable in any sense," wrote the State Attorney's Office. "In addition to the request to increase the prison sentence of the accused, the prosecutor's office also requests to increase the amount of compensation awarded in favor of the victim."

HRW says Israeli forces killing Palestinian kids with impunity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2023 03:53 PM
Israel's Highway 9 blocked due to large fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2023 02:16 PM
Russia downs Ukrainian cruise missile over Black Sea - defense ministry
By REUTERS
08/28/2023 12:15 PM
Israel arrests Palestinian trying to cross Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2023 10:20 AM
Papua New Guinea to open embassy in Jerusalem next week
By REUTERS
08/28/2023 09:52 AM
Pakistan court quashes murder case against former PM Imran Khan - lawyer
By REUTERS
08/28/2023 09:04 AM
Japan space agency suspends rocket launch attempt
By REUTERS
08/28/2023 04:04 AM
Libya suspends foreign minister after Israel meeting
By REUTERS
08/28/2023 01:57 AM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Colombia
By REUTERS
08/28/2023 01:49 AM
The head of the Shin Bet met with Arab authorities, Ben Gvir boycotts
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2023 12:47 AM
A woman is in serious condition after being hit by a bullet in Fureidis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2023 11:51 PM
Over 200 teenagers to refuse to draft to IDF - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2023 08:45 PM
Russian SU-30 plane escorted US drone Reaper over Black Sea
By REUTERS
08/27/2023 06:09 PM
Updated COVID-19 shots will become available for those at high risk
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
08/27/2023 03:20 PM
Senior arrested for 'fishing' jewelry from Jerusalem stores
By MICHAEL STARR
08/27/2023 02:44 PM
