The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

15-year-old Palestinian arrested on suspicion of planning terror attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 30, 2023 17:37

Israel Police on Wednesday arrested a 15-year-old Palestinian boy from a village near Ramallah on suspicion of planning to carry out an attack near the Nili intersection about three weeks ago, according to Ynet.

The investigation revealed that the suspect left his home in a car carrying a knife, and drove towards a bus stop outside the Nili settlement in Binyamin.

Later, when he saw people at the station, he got out of his vehicle and advanced towards them, intending to attack them.

When the people at the station noticed him, they began to flee, and the suspect got back in his car and left the scene.

Russian aircraft accident investigators not involved in Prigozhin crash
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 05:37 PM
IDF soldier sentenced to 3 years in prison for manslaughter
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2023 05:33 PM
Russia says talks with Turkey to discuss alternative to Black Sea deal
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 05:29 PM
EU top diplomat sees Russia's Wagner Group staying operational in Africa
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 05:23 PM
Major Efrat Zarihan is the soldier killed in a car accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2023 04:40 PM
Fire breaks out near Jerusalem, no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2023 03:36 PM
Explosion at southern Iranian petrochemical plant, no casualties
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 02:31 PM
Russian defense ministry says it struck Ukrainian targets
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 02:07 PM
Kremlin: Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan will soon meet in Russia
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 01:08 PM
Biden pledges $95 million for Hawaii's electric grid post Maui fire
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 12:20 PM
Russia says it destroyed Ukrainian speedboat east of Snake Island
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 12:03 PM
Terrorist attempts ramming attack, no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2023 11:49 AM
Forest fires hit Russian Black Sea resort town
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 11:01 AM
Israeli UN envoy: PM Netanyahu may visit White House soon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2023 09:17 AM
Airspace around Moscow's Vnukovo airport closed - Tass quotes officials
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 02:32 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by