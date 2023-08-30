15-year-old Palestinian arrested on suspicion of planning terror attack

Israel Police on Wednesday arrested a 15-year-old Palestinian boy from a village near Ramallah on suspicion of planning to carry out an attack near the Nili intersection about three weeks ago, according to Ynet.

The investigation revealed that the suspect left his home in a car carrying a knife, and drove towards a bus stop outside the Nili settlement in Binyamin.

Later, when he saw people at the station, he got out of his vehicle and advanced towards them, intending to attack them.

When the people at the station noticed him, they began to flee, and the suspect got back in his car and left the scene.