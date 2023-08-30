IDF soldier arrested on suspicion of child molestation

Israel Police on Wednesday arrested a 20-year-old IDF soldier from Holon on suspicion of having committed sexual offenses online against a 13-year-old boy.

According to the suspicion, the soldier presented himself as a girl to the boy, and to hundreds of other victims, on Instagram. The suspect used the Instagram handles, shiralevi7035, shiralevi7039, and shiralevi70351.

Unit 105 of the Israel Police's Lahav 433 branch was in charge of investigating the case. Unit 105 specifically handles cases involving children's safety on the Internet.

Known as the “Israeli FBI,” Lahav 433 is the police unit tasked with investigating national crimes and corruption.