Egypt gives approval for fourth unit of Dabaa nuclear plant

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 30, 2023 19:48

Egyptian Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority (ENRRA) granted the permission to establish the fourth and final unit of the Dabaa nuclear power plant with a capacity of 1200 megawatts, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday citing ENRRA.

In June 2022, Russia's state-owned nuclear energy corporation, Rosatom, said it won approval from an Egyptian regulator to start building the country's first nuclear plant, which consists of four units with a capacity of 1200 MW each.

"The safety of the fourth unit of the Dabaa nuclear power generation plant was verified, and no risks were proven to threaten humans, the environment and properties," ENRRA said in the statement.

The permission to establish the first unit was granted in June 2022, the second unit in October 2022, and the third unit in March 2023, it said.

Egypt and Russia signed an agreement to start work on the Dabaa nuclear power plant during a meeting in Cairo between President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and President Vladimir Putin in 2017.

Road Blocks: 'Justice for Raphael', hundreds protest in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2023 06:52 PM
IDF soldier arrested on suspicion of child molestation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2023 06:46 PM
White House: US concerned that N. Korea, Russia arms talks are advancing
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 06:37 PM
US judge orders Giuliani to pay fines in Georgia-related defamation case
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 06:11 PM
Russian aircraft accident investigators not involved in Prigozhin crash
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 05:37 PM
15-year-old Palestinian arrested on suspicion of planning terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2023 05:37 PM
IDF soldier sentenced to 3 years in prison for manslaughter
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2023 05:33 PM
Russia says talks with Turkey to discuss alternative to Black Sea deal
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 05:29 PM
EU top diplomat sees Russia's Wagner Group staying operational in Africa
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 05:23 PM
Major Efrat Zarihan is the soldier killed in a car accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2023 04:40 PM
Fire breaks out near Jerusalem, no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/30/2023 03:36 PM
Explosion at southern Iranian petrochemical plant, no casualties
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 02:31 PM
Russian defense ministry says it struck Ukrainian targets
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 02:07 PM
Kremlin: Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan will soon meet in Russia
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 01:08 PM
Biden pledges $95 million for Hawaii's electric grid post Maui fire
By REUTERS
08/30/2023 12:20 PM
