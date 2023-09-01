Israel Dog Unit fetches Palestinians attempting to cross into Israel

The Israel Dog Unit apprehended five illegal residents after they crossed into the community of Tzur Yitzhak from Kalkilya on Friday, the Israel Dog Unit spokesperson said later in the day.

The unit, along with Nala, the canine involved in the operation, responded to alerts of the presence of three suspicious individuals dressed in black and carrying bags on their shoulders.

A military security coordinator from Tzur Yitzhak, with Nala, pursued and detained the suspected individuals, who had attempted to flee upon the arrival of the security coordinator.

The suspects were subsequently transferred by Israeli security personnel for further investigation.