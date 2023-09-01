Arab sector crime: Two shot in Kfar Kara, one critically injured

Two young men in their 20s were shot on Friday while driving in their car in the Arab town of Kafr Kara, Israel Police said.

One of them is in critical condition, and the other is in serious condition.

After being shot, the two lost control of their car, which flipped over while they were inside. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics were called to the scene. Both men are receiving initial medical treatment.

Police have reported that medical personnel at the scene are currently performing CPR on both men who have suffered gunshot wounds. Simultaneously, police officers who were called to the scene have begun gathering evidence and findings from the area.