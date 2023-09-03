Drivers' strike leaves many Bedouin schoolkids at home

Many students from Bedouin villages in the Negev were unable to arrive to school on Sunday after the drivers of schoolbuses for Bedouin schools went on strike.

The parents of children who were unable to arrive to school said that the drivers had gone on strike because they did not receive payment from the Neve Midbar Regional Council.

"I have a disabled child who studies in Tel Sheva," said Salma, a resident of the area. "We waited in the morning and the schoolbus simply didn't come, without telling us anything. The council put the responsibility on the transportation contractor and vice versa. They don't consider us. We and our children are suffering. We just want organized transportation."