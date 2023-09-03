Shin Bet catches terrorists who fired near Ma'aleh Gilboa in April

The Shin Bet has caught two terrorists suspected of firing toward a house in the town of Meirav, near Ma'aleh Gilboa, in April, the Shin Bet announced on Sunday.

The two suspects were identified as Yusef Abu Al Rub and Muhammad Abu al-Rub, both residents of the town of Jalbun. Muhammad was a supporter of ISIS and had been previously arrested for terrorist activities, according to the Shin Bet.

The attack was carried out by Yusef using a weapon belonging to Muhammad. Yusef additionally admitted to being involved in other shooting incidents against IDF forces in the area. The two suspects have been indicted.