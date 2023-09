A protester shouted "idiot, get out of here, go to Germany" at Development of the Negev and Galilee and National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf as the minister took part in the science and innovation conference of the Beit HaKerem cluster of authorities at ORT College of Technology in Karmiel on Monday, according to Maariv.

Protesters interrupted Wasserlauf's speech at the event, although the minister continued and completed his address.