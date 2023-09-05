Police arrest suspected international investment fraud ring

The cyber unit of Israel Police's Lahav 433 arrested Israelis suspected of defrauding investors online and providing infrastructure to criminal organizations around the world for fraud, police said Tuesday.

The investigation into the case was conducted in coordination with the Authority for the Prohibition of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, the Yahalom Unit of the Tax Authority and the Office of the Chief Cybercrime Prosecutor of the State of Bavaria in Germany.

The investigation found that a number of suspects provided infrastructure for fraudulent offenses to hundreds of forex offices around the world in recent years. The infrastructure was used by criminal organizations in Israel and around the world to operate fraudulent investment offices.