BREAKING NEWS

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana to give special address on Wednesday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 09:24

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana will give a special address at the Knesset on Wednesday at 6 p.m., according to Israeli media.

Police arrest migrant spotted holding gun during Eritrean riots
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2023 09:15 AM
Police arrest suspected international investment fraud ring
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2023 09:01 AM
Train traffic along coast disrupted due to electrical malfunction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2023 07:11 AM
Jill Biden positive for COVID, President Biden tests negative
By REUTERS
09/05/2023 04:05 AM
Russia says it repels drone attack on power plant in Bryansk region
By REUTERS
09/04/2023 05:53 PM
Russia's Shoigu says military exercises with North Korea under discussion
By REUTERS
09/04/2023 05:42 PM
Erdogan says Ukraine should soften stance to revive grain deal
By REUTERS
09/04/2023 05:36 PM
Ukraine's foreign minister expects Zelensky to talk to Erdogan
By REUTERS
09/04/2023 04:55 PM
Protester tells Wasserlauf to 'go to Germany'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2023 03:45 PM
Shin Bet, police purge terrorist cell in Shuafat refugee camp
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2023 03:32 PM
UN expects 1.8m. people to flee Sudan by year-end
By REUTERS
09/04/2023 01:45 PM
China arrests former head of religious affairs body
By REUTERS
09/04/2023 11:15 AM
Ukraine's defense minister submits resignation letter
By REUTERS
09/04/2023 10:18 AM
Israel arrests 16 Palestinian terror suspects in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2023 09:27 AM
Russia's drone attack on Danube port inflicts widespread damage
By REUTERS
09/04/2023 07:53 AM
