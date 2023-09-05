The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ukrainian parliament approves defense minister's dismissal

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 14:16

Ukrainian parliament approved the dismissal of Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Tuesday, a lawmaker said.

Reznikov's removal was supported by a majority of members of the Verkhovna Rada, deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on the Telegram messaging app following a vote.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he was dismissing Reznikov, and the minister resigned on Monday. Zelensky has proposed Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar and ex-lawmaker who runs the State Property Fund, as the next defense minister.

High Court denies gov't reasonableness hearing delay
By MICHAEL STARR
09/05/2023 04:07 PM
Shooting in the Jordan Valley: attempted robbery, background is criminal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2023 03:55 PM
One killed by shelling in Russia's Belgorod region - governor
By REUTERS
09/05/2023 03:44 PM
Ukrainian parliament approves removal of privatization agency head
By REUTERS
09/05/2023 03:25 PM
Russia says humanitarian aid should flow into Nagorno-Karabakh unhindered
By REUTERS
09/05/2023 03:22 PM
Injured two Border Police and planned terror attack: two terrorists arre
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2023 03:20 PM
IDF issues administrative restraining order against former MK spokesman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2023 02:00 PM
Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana to give special address on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2023 09:24 AM
Police arrest migrant spotted holding gun during Eritrean riots
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2023 09:15 AM
Police arrest suspected international investment fraud ring
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2023 09:01 AM
Train traffic along coast disrupted due to electrical malfunction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2023 07:11 AM
Jill Biden positive for COVID, President Biden tests negative
By REUTERS
09/05/2023 04:05 AM
Russia says it repels drone attack on power plant in Bryansk region
By REUTERS
09/04/2023 05:53 PM
Russia's Shoigu says military exercises with North Korea under discussion
By REUTERS
09/04/2023 05:42 PM
Erdogan says Ukraine should soften stance to revive grain deal
By REUTERS
09/04/2023 05:36 PM
