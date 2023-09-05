Passenger with gun threatens to kill bus driver

A driver of "Metropolitan" bus 388 from Be'er Sheva to Arad was attacked on Tuesday by a passenger who pulled a gun on him with threats and hurled racist slurs at him, during a confrontation that developed between the two.

The passenger, a resident of Be'er Sheva in his 20s, was arrested and interrogated.

During the confrontation that developed between the two, he hurled racial slurs at the driver, pulled out a gun, and threatened to kill him. The driver, suffering from anxiety, was evacuated to continue receiving medical treatment at the hospital.