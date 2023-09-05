Lapid meets with Biden advisers in Washington

Opposition leader Yair Lapid arrived in Washington and met on Tuesday with senior White House officials and US President Joe Biden's advisers, including Amos Hochstein, the special adviser on energy matters, and Brett McGurk, Biden's special envoy to the Middle East.

During the meetings, Lapid expressed his opposition to the possibility of the US agreeing to a Saudi nuclear program as part of its talks with the kingdom on an agreement with Israel. "Strong democracies do not endanger their security interests to solve political problems," he said.