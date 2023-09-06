The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israeli brothers slain in Arab sector double murder

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 10:11

Two brothers were found murdered inside a vehicle in an olive grove near Abu Snan, Israel Police said on Wednesday morning.

The men in their 20s were residents of Jadeidi-Makr. Police said that they were searching the area for suspects and evidence.

On August 22, four Druze men were killed in an agricultural field in Abu Snan, including local council presidential candidate Chazi Saeb and two of his family members. Three suspects were arrested in connection to the murders.

Israel's Arab sector is in the midst of a wave of criminal violence, with over 160 people killed since the beginning of the year. Though 2023 is not over, the year has eclipsed 2022's death toll of 106 killed.

 

 
 
State appeals officer Ben Khalifa acquittal on obstruction of justice
By MICHAEL STARR
09/06/2023 10:21 AM
China bans gov't officials from using iPhone for work - WSJ
By REUTERS
09/06/2023 10:01 AM
Gazprom to send 42.3 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday
By REUTERS
09/06/2023 10:00 AM
Alabama to ask US Supreme Court to keep Republican-drawn electoral map
By REUTERS
09/06/2023 12:52 AM
Gunshots fired at Germany's Wuppertal central station
By REUTERS
09/05/2023 09:54 PM
Russia intercepts Ukrainian drone over Belgorod region -defense ministry
By REUTERS
09/05/2023 09:35 PM
North Korea will 'pay a price' for giving weapons to Russia -US
By REUTERS
09/05/2023 09:00 PM
New Saudi ambassador to Iran arrives in Tehran -state news agency
By REUTERS
09/05/2023 08:28 PM
Family of Eyad al-Hallaq petitions High Court on officer's acquittal
By MICHAEL STARR
09/05/2023 07:05 PM
Shooting attack near Argaman junction: Border Police officer wounded
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2023 05:52 PM
Lapid meets with Biden advisers in Washington
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2023 05:15 PM
Passenger with gun threatens to kill bus driver
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2023 05:03 PM
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman: Ukraine uses Australian drones
By REUTERS
09/05/2023 04:58 PM
Burkina Faso says 53 soldiers, volunteers killed in clashes
By REUTERS
09/05/2023 04:57 PM
Palestinian arrested on suspicion of indecent acts in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2023 04:53 PM
