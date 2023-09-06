Israeli brothers slain in Arab sector double murder

Two brothers were found murdered inside a vehicle in an olive grove near Abu Snan, Israel Police said on Wednesday morning.

The men in their 20s were residents of Jadeidi-Makr. Police said that they were searching the area for suspects and evidence.

On August 22, four Druze men were killed in an agricultural field in Abu Snan, including local council presidential candidate Chazi Saeb and two of his family members. Three suspects were arrested in connection to the murders.

Israel's Arab sector is in the midst of a wave of criminal violence, with over 160 people killed since the beginning of the year. Though 2023 is not over, the year has eclipsed 2022's death toll of 106 killed.