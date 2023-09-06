Israel appeals light sentence given to officer who accepted sex bribes

The sentence for a senior Population and Immigration Authority official who accepted sex bribes from Israeli-Ethiopian women was appealed by the State Attorney's Office on Wednesday for being too light.

The state argued that Lior Solomon's June 11 sentence of nine months of community service was too lenient and wasn't appropriate for the severity of taking advantage of his position to coerce three women into sexual relationships with him in return for help to bring family members to Israel.

The women were in difficult situations and unable to refuse Solomon's approaches, said the state. They were divorced or separated from their spouses, or struggling financially, or raising children alone.