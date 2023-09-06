The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israel's High Court considers injunction to convene judicial committee

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 14:04

Updated: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 14:10

The High Court will consider an injunction against the government to convene the Judicial Selection Committee ahead of the hearing on September 19, according to a Wednesday ruling.

The court said it was weighing the possibility at the request of the petitioners, following the postponement of the hearing from September 7.

The temporary order to assemble the panel was welcomed by one of the petitioners, the NGO Movement for Quality Government in Israel (MQG).

“The judicial system is desperate for new judges, but the Justice Minister is doing everything in his power not to convene the committee and delay the hearing,” said MQG. “The judicial torture inflicted on the citizens of Israel must be stopped for the time being one first.”

Pentagon plans vast AI fleet to counter China - WSJ
By REUTERS
09/06/2023 01:14 PM
Russia's spy chief says contacts with CIA rare but regular
By REUTERS
09/06/2023 12:13 PM
Israel appeals light sentence given to officer who accepted sex bribes
By MICHAEL STARR
09/06/2023 12:06 PM
High Court rejects appeals in Israeli IVF embryo swap scandal
By MICHAEL STARR
09/06/2023 11:21 AM
Israeli brothers slain in Arab sector double murder
By MICHAEL STARR
09/06/2023 10:11 AM
China bans gov't officials from using iPhone for work - WSJ
By REUTERS
09/06/2023 10:01 AM
Gazprom to send 42.3 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday
By REUTERS
09/06/2023 10:00 AM
Alabama to ask US Supreme Court to keep Republican-drawn electoral map
By REUTERS
09/06/2023 12:52 AM
Gunshots fired at Germany's Wuppertal central station
By REUTERS
09/05/2023 09:54 PM
Russia intercepts Ukrainian drone over Belgorod region -defense ministry
By REUTERS
09/05/2023 09:35 PM
North Korea will 'pay a price' for giving weapons to Russia -US
By REUTERS
09/05/2023 09:00 PM
New Saudi ambassador to Iran arrives in Tehran -state news agency
By REUTERS
09/05/2023 08:28 PM
Family of Eyad al-Hallaq petitions High Court on officer's acquittal
By MICHAEL STARR
09/05/2023 07:05 PM
Shooting attack near Argaman junction: Border Police officer wounded
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2023 05:52 PM
Lapid meets with Biden advisers in Washington
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/05/2023 05:15 PM
