Israel's High Court considers injunction to convene judicial committee

The High Court will consider an injunction against the government to convene the Judicial Selection Committee ahead of the hearing on September 19, according to a Wednesday ruling.

The court said it was weighing the possibility at the request of the petitioners, following the postponement of the hearing from September 7.

The temporary order to assemble the panel was welcomed by one of the petitioners, the NGO Movement for Quality Government in Israel (MQG).

“The judicial system is desperate for new judges, but the Justice Minister is doing everything in his power not to convene the committee and delay the hearing,” said MQG. “The judicial torture inflicted on the citizens of Israel must be stopped for the time being one first.”