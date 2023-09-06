IDF Chief of Staff: Our position is clear - everyone must draft

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi spoke out against a planned law to exempt haredi youth from military conscription, stating "our position is clear - everyone must draft," at the Ametz Lochem ceremony on Wednesday evening.

Halevi called for the state to promote the "people's army" model, stressing "This is a model that requires recruitment from as many parts of the Israeli population as possible. With the right adjustments, there is a way to implement this in the developing sectors of Israeli society."