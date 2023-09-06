The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
IDF Chief of Staff: Our position is clear - everyone must draft

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 20:48

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi spoke out against a planned law to exempt haredi youth from military conscription, stating "our position is clear - everyone must draft," at the Ametz Lochem ceremony on Wednesday evening.

Halevi called for the state to promote the "people's army" model, stressing "This is a model that requires recruitment from as many parts of the Israeli population as possible. With the right adjustments, there is a way to implement this in the developing sectors of Israeli society."

Pfizer: Updated COVID shot generated strong reaction vs new variant
By REUTERS
09/06/2023 09:09 PM
Blinken announces new Ukraine aid totaling more than $1 billion
By REUTERS
09/06/2023 08:54 PM
29-year-old killed in shooting in Ramle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2023 08:48 PM
Moroccan senate leader hospitalized in Jordan, may not attend Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/06/2023 03:31 PM
Israel's High Court considers injunction to convene judicial committee
By MICHAEL STARR
09/06/2023 02:04 PM
Pentagon plans vast AI fleet to counter China - WSJ
By REUTERS
09/06/2023 01:14 PM
Russia's spy chief says contacts with CIA rare but regular
By REUTERS
09/06/2023 12:13 PM
Israel appeals light sentence given to officer who accepted sex bribes
By MICHAEL STARR
09/06/2023 12:06 PM
High Court rejects appeals in Israeli IVF embryo swap scandal
By MICHAEL STARR
09/06/2023 11:21 AM
Israeli brothers slain in Arab sector double murder
By MICHAEL STARR
09/06/2023 10:11 AM
China bans gov't officials from using iPhone for work - WSJ
By REUTERS
09/06/2023 10:01 AM
Gazprom to send 42.3 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday
By REUTERS
09/06/2023 10:00 AM
Alabama to ask US Supreme Court to keep Republican-drawn electoral map
By REUTERS
09/06/2023 12:52 AM
Gunshots fired at Germany's Wuppertal central station
By REUTERS
09/05/2023 09:54 PM
Russia intercepts Ukrainian drone over Belgorod region -defense ministry
By REUTERS
09/05/2023 09:35 PM
