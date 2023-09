A 29-year-old was killed and another person was seriously injured in a shooting in Ramle on Wednesday evening, according to emergency services.

Later in the evening, a 17-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting in Fureidis.

According to Abraham Initiatives, 170 Arabs have been killed in acts of crime and violence in Israel since the beginning of 2023. In the same period last year, 75 Arabs were killed.