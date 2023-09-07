The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Kremlin: US plan to give Ukraine seized Russian funds is illegal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday that Washington was transferring millions of assets seized from Russia to Ukraine.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 12:32

Updated: SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 13:37
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar hold a joint news conference at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan (JNB) in New Delhi, India July 28, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar hold a joint news conference at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan (JNB) in New Delhi, India July 28, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS)

A US plan to send Ukraine funds seized from Russian businesspeople targeted by sanctions is illegal and any such actions will be contested, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday that Washington was transferring to Ukraine $5.4 million in "assets seized from sanctioned Russian oligarchs, which will now be used to support Ukrainian military veterans."

Peskov told reporters: "This is hard to imagine and it goes against everything in international law and those countries' national law. But as soon as an opportunity presents itself, we will defend our rights."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks during the annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. Picture taken December 19, 2019 (credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

Russia looks for loopholes

Peskov said some Russian entrepreneurs had already secured court rulings in European countries finding such transfers illegal.

"Not a single case of such illegal retention will be left unattended," he said.



