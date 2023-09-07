The prosecutor's office submitted to the Jerusalem District Court an indictment against a 72-year-old resident of the city who raped his partner's 12-year-old granddaughter about ten years ago - multiple times.

According to the charge, which attributes to him, crimes of domestic rape and indecent acts in the family, the defendant was married to the girl's grandmother - and he sexually assaulted her many times when she came to visit on Saturdays and holidays.

The prosecution asked to extend his detention until the end of the proceedings.

This si a developing story.