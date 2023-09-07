Harish mayoral candidate chief of staff had feces placed in her mailbox

Idit Yantov, the candidate for mayor of Harish and the former mayor's deputy, filed a complaint with Israel Police on Thursday, alleging that her chief of staff, Michael Lipkin, discovered that officials had placed feces in his mailbox.

"This is one of the rival staff that are trying to harm me and my people," Yantov said.

"Unfortunately, with each passing day, more and more red lines are crossed in the Harish election campaign," stated Yantov.

"This morning, the head of my municipal headquarters discovered piles of feces waiting for him in the mailbox. Needless to say, there is no 'hidden party' that could have committed such a shameful act and it is one of the rival headquarters that is trying to harm me and my people. We filed a police complaint at the Ein Iron police station and we will not hesitate to continue on our way so that the city of Harish will get back on the right track."