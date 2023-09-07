The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ethiopian man arrested for stabbing police officer at August hit-and-run protest

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2023 18:24

The prosecutor's office submitted evidence for an indictment on Thursday against Habetamo Asres for stabbing a police officer at a protest on August 23.

The stabbing occurred during a demonstration about the legal proceedings around the hit-and-run of a 4-year-old Ethiopian boy called Rafael.

The police officer was stabbed while he was monitoring traffic nearby, the suspect stabbed him in the upper body with a sharp knife. The officer was immediately taken to Ichilov Medical Center in a moderate condition.

It took several days to find find the knife after which the suspect was arrested and questioned for several days. The prosecutor's office intends to file an indictment against him in the coming days, according to a police spokesperson.

