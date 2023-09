A large fire broke out in several shops in the Ramla market on Friday afternoon, several fire crews rushed to the scene to bring the blaze under control, according to Israeli media.

So far no one is believed to be trapped and no one was found at the site.

The fire brigade is still trying to determine if the fire was a result of arson or an accident.

Explosions were heard from other stores, while firefighters continued to try and prevent the spread of the fire.