In a continuation of his feud with the Anti-Defamation League, Twitter/X CEO Elon Musk posted a meme saying "drop the anti, just defamation league, it's cleaner that way."

Musk formerly stated “ADL should just drop the ‘Anti-',” in response to the ADL criticizing him for comparing George Soros to a comic book villain.

The post received over 38 thousand likes in half an hour.