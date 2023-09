15 members of the Yesh Atid Knesset, including the leader of the opposition Yair Lapid, experienced a problem with WhatsApp this Saturday morning and were disconnected from their accounts.

Yesh Atid said that the problem had already been resolved, but they contacted the Knesset officer to examine the hack and the issue.

According to sources at Yesh Atid, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) was also informed of the break-in and is involved in the investigation of the matter.