Senior Israeli officials to travel to UNESCO conference in Saudi Arabia

A delegation from the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Antiquities Authority arrived in Saudi Arabia to participate in the meeting of the World Heritage Committee of the United Nations Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (UNESCO), Israeli senior officials said on Sunday.

This will be the first time that an Israeli government delegation makes an official visit to Saudi Arabia, and is seen as a sign of warming relations on the part of Saudi Arabia. This comes against a background of attempts to reach a normalization agreement between the two countries.