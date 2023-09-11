Jerusalem Post
Ukraine retakes offshore drilling platforms near Crimea

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 11, 2023 12:28

Ukrainian forces have regained control from Russia of several offshore drilling platforms close to Crimea, Ukraine's military intelligence said on Monday.

It said on the Telegram messaging app that Kyiv's forces had retaken the drilling platforms known as the 'Boiko Towers' in a "unique operation."

It said the platforms had been occupied since 2015 by Russia, which seized and annexed Crimea in 2014 and had been used by Moscow for military purposes since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

