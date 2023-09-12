Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iran's judiciary confirms detention of Swedish EU worker

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 12, 2023 11:30

The detention of a Swedish national working for the European Union was confirmed by Iran's judiciary on Tuesday.

Sweden and the European Union Commission said last week a Swedish national was being detained in Iran - the latest known case of a foreign national being held in Iran amid political tensions with the West.

"The Swedish national has been lawfully imprisoned following preliminary inquiry and the results of a full investigation into his case will be released in the coming days," Iran's judiciary spokesperson Masoud Setayeshi said.



Related Tags
Iran Headline
Putin: 'State officials have to use Russian cars'
By REUTERS
09/12/2023 10:42 AM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Chile-Bolivia border
By REUTERS
09/12/2023 08:15 AM
Russia's Rosatom says Kyiv conducted drone attack near nuclear plant
By REUTERS
09/12/2023 08:13 AM
Putin says Russia-China ties at 'unprecedented historical level'
By REUTERS
09/12/2023 07:22 AM
Man in serious condition following Haifa shooting - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2023 01:37 AM
Trump seeks disqualification of US judge in election case -filing
By REUTERS
09/11/2023 11:52 PM
Shooting in Tel Aviv's city center - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2023 11:33 PM
Libya requests international help as 3 eastern areas declared disaster
By REUTERS
09/11/2023 10:56 PM
UK scientist who created Dolly the Sheep clone dies at 79
By REUTERS
09/11/2023 07:13 PM
Libya's parallel PM says 2,000 dead in eastern floods
By REUTERS
09/11/2023 04:55 PM
Arab-Israeli suspected of murdering wife, attempting suicide
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2023 04:05 PM
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Halmahera, Indonesia
By REUTERS
09/11/2023 04:03 PM
Iran optimistic prisoner swap with US will happen in 'near future'
By REUTERS
09/11/2023 11:09 AM
IDF arrests Palestinian suspect in overnight operation, clashes ensue
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/11/2023 06:39 AM
Russia says it destroys two Ukraine-launched drones over Belgorod region
By REUTERS
09/11/2023 02:09 AM