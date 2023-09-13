Ukraine carried out a missile attack on Sevastopol in Crimea in early hours on Wednesday, with Russia's air defense systems engaging in repelling the assault, the Russia-installed governor of Sevastopol said on Wednesday.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of the port city of Sevastopol in Crimea, said on the Telegram messaging app that the missile attack had caused a fire at a "non-civilian facility."

The scale and other details of the attack were not immediately known. Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.