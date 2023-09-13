Jerusalem Post
Israeli civilians to start guarding businesses against protection rackets

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 13, 2023 14:41

Updated: SEPTEMBER 13, 2023 14:44

The "Ad Kan" organization has begun training hundreds of volunteers to guard businesses against protection rackets, including many ex-security personnel, Maariv reported on Wednesday.

The training will be led by the "Hashomer" organization, which works to protect agricultural areas.

"Within a month from today, we will already be deployed in the field in various locations throughout the Upper Galilee," said Yariv Ben Ami, the founder of Ad Kan. "Our goal is to start the activity in guarding businesses in urban areas such as Kiryat Shmona, Hazor HaGalilit, Safed, Beit Shan, Katzrin, etc. We feel that we are currently being ruled by a foreign government - the criminal gangs that dictate our lives."

